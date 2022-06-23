Suspect arrested in shooting on I-70 that killed volunteer firefighter

Jeremy Rocha faces first-degree murder in the death of John Jaros, who was killed while driving his pickup truck with his wife and three children, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was arrested in the deadly shooting of a volunteer firefighter on I-70 Saturday evening, Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

Jeremy Rocha, 20, was taken into custody in Commerce City Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to police.

The victim was identified as John Jaros by the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as assistant chief.

Police said Jaros was driving his pickup truck east on I-70 near Colfax Avenue around 5:35 p.m. when several gunshots were fired into the truck, killing Jaros.

Jaros' wife and three children were also in the truck but were not injured.

There were potential street racers in a white sedan and a black sedan who fired the shots, police said. Jaros was not involved in the racing.

It's not clear whether the drivers of the two cars were shooting at each other or targeting Jaros, according to police.

A fund to help Jaros' family has been set up at the Bank of Estes Park. Donations can be made by mail or in person to The Jaros Family Fund Donation Account.

By mail:

The Bank of Estes Park

c/o The Jaros Family Fund Account

P.O. Box 2390

Estes Park, CO 80517

In person at branch locations:

255 Park Lane, Estes Park

501 St. Vrain Lane, #100, Estes Park

7989 Niwot Road, Longmont

