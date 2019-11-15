ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested in a homicide at an apartment in Adams County.

Detectives with Adams County Sheriff's Office( ACSO) received a report from the Arvada Police Department Thursday regarding a possible homicide that happened at 7899 York St. in unincorporated Adams County. The sheriff's office said the victim was likely killed nearly a week prior, on Nov. 8.

Detectives began to investigate and obtained a search warrant for an apartment at that address. Russell Montoya, Jr., 38, was taken into custody there, according to the sheriff's office.

After searching the apartment and talking with witnesses, detectives determined a shooting and homicide had occurred in the apartment. The victim has only been identified as an adult man from the Denver metro area.

Montoya is being held at the Adams County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

