DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection with more than a dozen burglaries and criminal trespassing incidents in the Stapleton area, according to a probable cause (PC) statement from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Rodrick Myles was arrested Aug. 14 on the following charges:

Five counts burglary, class 3 felony

Eight counts burglary, class 4 felony

Four counts criminal attempted burglary, class 4 felony

One count criminal attempted burglary, class 5 felony

Two counts, first-degree criminal trespassing, class 5 felony

He's a suspect in 17 incidents between Aug. 2 and Aug. 10, according to the PC statement.

"These couple weeks were crazy and there's a lot of break-ins to our house and cars here in the neighborhood," Michelle Levy said last weekend. "It seems like it's the same person. It's a guy with a beard and bald."

>Watch the video above for original report about the burglaries

Less than 24 hours after 9NEWS aired a story about the burglaries which included video from homeowners, DPD said a woman called them and said she was "positive the subject in the videos was Rodrick Myles", the PC statement says.

She told police Myles had a history of burglaries and had spent eight years behind bars, according to the PC statement. She also said she was only reporting him because she "was afraid he was going to get hurt or killed by someone if found in their home," the statement says.

RELATED: Burglar has hit Northfield Stapleton at least 15 times in 12 days

Two other people called in tips to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. One person said they had seen the story about the burglaries on 9NEWS and believed that the suspect was Rodrick Myles, according to the PC statement. The two attended high school together, the tipper said.

The second tip said, "Rodrick Myles is breaking into all those homes in Stapleton" and said "he just got out of jail and might be on parole", according to the PC statement.

Myles is a suspect in three incidents that happened between the hours of 5:20 and 6 a.m. on Aug. 2, the PC statement says. The very next day between 1 a.m. and 1:50 a.m., he's believed to be responsible for two burglaries, according to the document.

Five days later, on Aug. 8, police connected him to five incidents between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Two days later on Aug. 10, seven incidents were reported between 2:45 a.m and 7:18 a.m., the PC statement says.

In all the cases, the victims were at home sleeping, according to the PC statement.

In most of the cases the suspect entered fenced backyards and from there attempted to enter garages, according to the PC statement. In some cases, the suspect rummaged through vehicles and stole items such as purses, credit cards, vehicle registrations, and insurance cards, according to the document.

Court records show that Myles was also arrested on burglary and theft charges in September 2018 and was released from custody after posting bond.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS