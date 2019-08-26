LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is in custody in relation to a shooting outside a Lakewood Walmart Sunday, according to an update Wednesday from the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

Lakewood resident Kile Joshua Chaca, 21, was booked into Jefferson County Jail on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, LPD said.

That shooting sent one person to the hospital. LPD said he is in stable condition.

Lakewood police said the man was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart at Wadsworth Boulevard and West 4th Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

LPD said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident that stemmed from an argument over a parking spot.

Police said two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

