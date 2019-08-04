DENVER — Denver police have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in downtown Denver on Friday.

Jerek Fabjancic is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide, according to the Denver Police Department.

The hit-and-run collision happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday at 15th and Blake streets about a half-mile from Coors Field, where crowds were still celebrating the Rockies home opener.

Fabjancic is suspected of running a red light at 15th Street while traveling southbound on Blake Street and striking a pedestrian in the crosswalk, according to the Denver Police Department.

Fabjancic, 29, was taken into custody in Golden at approximately 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

The pedestrian was rushed to Denver Health and a sole vehicle - the pickup - fled the scene of the wreck. Three vehicles were involved, DPD said.

Denver police said the Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity.

