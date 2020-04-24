Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on North Chambers Road

Samuel Robinson is suspected of shooting another man in the back after an argument, according to Denver police.

DENVER — A homicide early Friday in Green Valley Ranch started as an argument between two men that escalated into one of the men shooting the other in the back, according to a probable cause statement released Monday.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to the shooting about 1 a.m. Friday in the area of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Chambers Road. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

DPD have arrested Samuel J.P. Robinson, 51, on suspicion of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a previous offender. He's being held in the Denver jail without bond.

A witness told DPD investigators that the incident started as an argument between two men in a parking lot near an AutoZone at 4836 Chambers Road.

During the argument, one of the men got a handgun from a vehicle and fired it once while the other man was running away. The victim was hit in the back, and the assailant got into the vehicle and left the scene, according the PC statement.

Robinson was arrested later Friday at his home, about a half-mile from the scene of the shooting.

The victim's identity will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office after notification of next of kin.

