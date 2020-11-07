Suspect arrested in shooting at Residence Inn in Englewood

Gregory Doering, 29, was arrested after a pursuit early Saturday that ended in Castle Rock, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect in a shooting this week at the Residence Inn in Englewood was arrested early Saturday after a pursuit that ended in Castle Rock, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

Gregory Doering, 29, was being held with no bail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and probation violation, said a DCSO spokesperson.

One person was shot in the back early Wednesday morning at the Residence Inn, located at 8322 S. Valley Hwy in Englewood, according to the sheriff's office. The male victim was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and was expected to survive.

DCSO received a tip of Doering's whereabouts in the Denver metro area and partnered with other law-enforcement to track him, the DCSO spokesperson said.

An initial traffic stop to arrest Doering was attempted south of Interstate 25 and County Line Road. Then stop sticks were deployed at I-25 and Lincoln Avenue, the spokesperson said.

Doering drove over the stop sticks but was able to drive away from the scene, the spokesperson said.

Multiple agencies assisted with pursuing the suspect, who spun out his vehicle after exiting Interstate 25 at Meadows Parkway and Founders Parkway in Castle Rock. He was taken into custody at 3:14 a.m., the spokesperson said.