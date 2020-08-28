Teen arrested in connection with killing of Aurora couple

“The extended family of Joseph and Jossline Roland are still in shock and disbelief about the loss of both Jossline and Joe to a senseless act of violence. Joe and Jossline are survived by their five children who are being loved and cared for by the extended family.



The extended family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Aurora Police Department for their transparency in communication and for the expeditious apprehension of the suspect. While they are still mourning, and appreciative of their privacy, they would also like to thank Joe and Jossline’s respective employers, ABM Industries and the Law Offices of Dianne Sawaya for their continued support. To that end, both the family and the Law Offices of Dianne Sawaya are establishing trusts for the support and education of the children,and hope to have them formally established and ready to receive any and all contributions in the coming weeks.



Joe and Jossline are irreplaceable and will be dearly missed. Your continued support, respect for privacy, and prayers are most appreciated in this time of unimaginable loss and grief.”