x
Crime

Teenage suspect arrested in killing of 14-year-old

A 17-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon in August.

DENVER — Denver police have arrested a teenage suspect in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old boy. 

> The video above aired on August 10, 2022

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a release Saturday that a 17-year-old boy is accused of killing Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon in August. 

The suspect is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence in a felony crime and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. 

Police said they found Aragon dead with apparent signs of trauma outside the Southwest Recreation Center on West Saratoga Place on the afternoon of Aug. 8. It was two days before his 15th birthday.

An autopsy revealed Aragon had been beaten, stabbed and shot, and that the manner of death was homicide.

DPD said Aragon's death led to an extensive, complex investigation that resulted in the identification of the suspect. They obtained an arrest warrant Friday, and the suspect was taken into custody in southwest Denver Friday night. 

Credit: Denver Police Department
Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon

Police said tips from the public helped them identify the suspect. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile. 

Police will be providing additional details at a media briefing at 5:30 p.m. 9NEWS will be streaming the press conference on our digital platforms. 

