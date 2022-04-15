Suspect arrested in series of Lakewood area arsons

Ryan Lee Martin, 33, is accused of setting several fires dating back to July 2021.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a man accused in a series of arsons in the Lakewood area, West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said Friday.

According to WMFR, 33-year-old Ryan Lee Martin is suspected of setting several fires in the Applewood area and along West Colfax Avenue dating back to July 2021.

One of the fires was at a construction site for a townhome complex at 20th Avenue and Youngfield Street in the early morning of Nov. 15, according to WMFR. That fire is estimated to have caused about $2 million in damage.

Martin was booked at the Jefferson County Jail on several charges including first and second-degree arson, according to WMFR.

The fire department said they believe Martin could also be involved in other similar open cases but did not specify where those fires took place.

WMFR said the investigation was a collaborative effort between themselves, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Lakewood Police Department.

