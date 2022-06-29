Suspect arrested in shooting death of man found in SUV

The victim, Isaiah Morales, was reported missing from his home in west Denver on June 4.

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found in an SUV in Denver earlier this month, the Denver Police Department said.

Spencer Doom, 30, was arrested Tuesday. He is being held on one count of first-degree murder.

The victim, Isaiah Morales, was reported missing from his home in west Denver on June 4. On June 16, he was found dead inside a parked SUV on Hazel Court near the intersection with Eighth Avenue in the Villa Park neighborhood.

According to an arrest affidavit, police believe Doom was in contact with Morales the evening of June 4. They believe he shot and killed Morales in the SUV in the area of Sixth Avenue and North Wolf Street. He then left Morales in the SUV about two miles away on Hazel Court, according to the affidavit.

Police said the SUV had been stolen from a restaurant in the area of 48th Avenue and Federal Boulevard on May 7. A fingerprint on the edge of the driver's side door helped lead police to the suspect, according to the affidavit.

Doom had previously been arrested multiple times on drug and other charges, according to court records. The most recent arrest was in May, when he was arrested on probation violation charges and then released from the Denver jail.

