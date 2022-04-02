Suspect arrested after man killed in Denver shooting

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 16th Avenue and Irving Street.

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Denver Friday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of West 16th Avenue and Irving Street in the West Colfax neighborhood. Police said the suspect and victim, who knew each other, got into an argument before the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

The suspect, 20-year-old Vincent Tapia, was arrested on first-degree murder charges, according to police. He is being held in the Denver jail.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

