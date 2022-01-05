Man arrested in connection with Park County crash that killed 3-year-old

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 3-year-old and injured several others in Park County in November, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
Troopers said the crash happened Nov. 9 on Highway 9 near Alma. The suspect, 37-year-old Juan Huante-Juarez, was passing cars in a no-passing zone before the crash, troopers said. His Chevrolet Silverado crashed head-on into a Honda Pilot, killing a 3-year-old child and causing serious injuries to the driver of the Honda. Other passengers in both vehicles sustained minor injuries, troopers said.
Huante-Juarez was arrested this week in El Paso County, according to court records. CSP said he is charged with:
- First-degree murder
- Child abuse causing death
- Two counts of first-degree assault
- Vehicular Homicide
- Vehicular Assault
- Two counts of child abuse
- Third-degree assault
- Reckless Endangerment
- Multiple traffic-related charges
