Man arrested in connection with Park County crash that killed 3-year-old

Troopers said the suspect was passing cars in a no-passing zone before the crash Nov. 9 on Highway 9 near Alma.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 3-year-old and injured several others in Park County in November, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Troopers said the crash happened Nov. 9 on Highway 9 near Alma. The suspect, 37-year-old Juan Huante-Juarez, was passing cars in a no-passing zone before the crash, troopers said. His Chevrolet Silverado crashed head-on into a Honda Pilot, killing a 3-year-old child and causing serious injuries to the driver of the Honda. Other passengers in both vehicles sustained minor injuries, troopers said.

Huante-Juarez was arrested this week in El Paso County, according to court records. CSP said he is charged with:

First-degree murder

Child abuse causing death

Two counts of first-degree assault

Vehicular Homicide

Vehicular Assault

Two counts of child abuse

Third-degree assault

Reckless Endangerment

Multiple traffic-related charges

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.