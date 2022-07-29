Arrest made after man fatally shot at park near his Denver home

Three witnesses reported that they had never seen the suspect or his truck prior to the shooting on July 20.

DENVER — A man is being held on first-degree murder charges related to a fatal shooting in Denver last week, the Denver Police Department (DPD) announced.

Just after 11 p.m. on July 20, DPD said 41-year-old Sergio Ordonez-Valencia was shot at Elyria Park near the intersection of East 48th Avenue and North High Street. That's located just northeast of the intersection of Brighton Boulevard and Interstate 70.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ordonez-Valencia was shot as he sat at a table at the park with three friends. Ordonez-Valencia, a married father of two, was struck in the neck and pronounced dead the next day, DPD said. He lived near the park and regularly gathered there with friends, according to DPD.

Alejandro Blanco, 32, was arrested in the killing and faces charges of first-degree murder, DPD said. He also faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference.

According to an arrest affidavit, Blanco fired two shots from a white truck at Ordonez-Valencia as he sat at a table with three others at the park. The others were not injured, but Blanco faces attempted murder charges for shooting at them, DPD said.

The witnesses reported that a man in a truck pulled up to the men as they sat at the table and said something they did not understand, the affidavit says. The man then turned onto High Street and stopped and backed up toward them and said something again, the witnesses said. After that, two gunshots were heard.

One of the men reported that the suspect said, "I'm going to kill all of you," just before the shots were fired, the affidavit says.

Video from a nearby rec center supports their account of what happened, DPD said.

All of the men said they had never seen the truck or its driver before, the affidavit says.

Video from a DPD vehicle impound lot which is about a half mile away from the murder scene captured images of the truck. That information was put out as part of a bulletin to the public and other law enforcement.

On July 28, an Adams County Sheriff's Deputy who was on patrol spotted that vehicle in a lot of Valli-Hi Motel on Pecos Street. That is where Blanco was taken into custody.

A 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, matching the caliber of the murder weapon, was recovered hidden in the toilet tank of the motel room which Blanco checked into about 3 hours before he was arrested.

Blanco was also asked about a different shooting that occurred on July 23 during which the driver of a white pickup fired into the driver's door of a semi-truck on I-70 near Peoria Street as part of a road rage incident.

According to the affidavit, investigators are "confident" the same white truck was involved in the fatal shooting and the road rage incident. The semi-truck driver, however, did not see who was in that white truck or who fired the shot, DPD said.