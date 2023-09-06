Suspect charged in connection with shots fired at Bennett park

No injuries were reported in the shooting at Trupp Park on Aug. 29.

BENNETT, Colo. — A man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with shots fired at a Bennett park last week, prosecutors said.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Trupp Park on Palmer Avenue. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office said two persons of interest were detained for questioning. Deputies said at the time that they found evidence that shots were fired, and were working to determine who fired those shots.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that Joey Prieto, 20, of Bennett is facing charges in connection with the shooting. The district attorney's office said he is facing three counts of attempted murder and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

The sheriff's office said "it was determined that although the shooting occurred in a public area, it was between individuals known to each other." They said the shooting was "an isolated incident."

A nearby school was put on lockdown as a precaution during the investigation. Students were at the school for a volleyball game and other after-school activities. The district canceled classes for the next day due to the shooting.

