Suspect arrested in connection with shots fired near CU campus

Police said just before 6 a.m. Monday, they got multiple calls about shots being fired in the Hill neighborhood.

BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with shots fired near the University of Colorado campus Monday morning, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Police said just before 6 a.m. Monday, they got multiple calls about shots being fired in the area of 12th Street and College Avenue in the University Hill neighborhood just west of campus. No injuries were reported.

Officers identified a man living in one of the apartments as a person of interest.

The suspect, 21-year-old Matthew Marton, was arrested Wednesday night. Police said he is facing multiple charges, including menacing with a deadly weapon, unlawful purchase of firearms, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to call Detective K. Euler at 303-441-3393 and reference case number 21-11636.

Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.