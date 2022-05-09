Denver Police arrest suspect in triple shooting

The Denver Police Department will announce the arrest in a news conference at 4 p.m.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said it will announce an arrest Monday afternoon in connection to a shooting that left three dead, including a child, in far northeast Denver last month.

The shooting happened April 26 in the 5900-block of North Dunkirk Street, which is just north of the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

All three victims – Denise Hood, 65, Donne Allen Jr., 22, and Me'Khi Parham Allen, 4 – were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not released any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. However, police announced last week that a reward of up to $10,000 was being offered for information on the shooting.

