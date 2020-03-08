Man arrested after vehicle crashes into house in west Denver

Edgar Garcia was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault in the crash early Saturday.

DENVER — Denver police have identified the suspect in a Saturday morning crash in which a vehicle rammed into a house in the Westwood neighborhood in west Denver.

Edgar Alejandro Garcia, 24, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault. On Monday, he had been released from the Denver jail and was due in court on Wednesday.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said they responded to the crash at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of West Dakota Avenue, which was in the area of South Sheridan Boulevard and West Alameda Avenue.

A vehicle crashed into a house, and a woman inside the house was trapped with an injured leg. She was taken to a hospital, a DPD spokesperson said.

When DPD officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, identified as Garcia, according to a probable cause statement in the case.

Garcia's speech was slurred, his breath smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. Police didn't do a field sobriety test on him due to medical treatment, the statement says.

He was taken to Denver Health, where a blood draw was conducted, and the results were pending, the statement says.

Anyone with information on this or other incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.