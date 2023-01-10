1 person arrested, another wanted in shooting near Lakewood RTD station

Anthony Ortiz was killed in the shooting just before noon Sept. 30 in front of the Wadsworth RTD station platform at West 13th Avenue and Yukon Street, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person is in jail and officers are searching for another in connection with a shooting that killed one person near an RTD station in Lakewood last month, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Anthony Ortiz was killed in the shooting just before noon Sept. 30 in front of the Wadsworth RTD station platform at West 13th Avenue and Yukon Street, according to police.

> The video above aired Oct. 1.

Police said a suspect, 20-year-old Nathan Ortega, "was contacted at a local hospital and confirmed to have also been shot during the incident." Ortega was treated for his injuries, and was booked into jail on Tuesday, police said. He is being held on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Police are looking for a second person in connection with the shooting. They released these photos of the person, who has not been identified.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS