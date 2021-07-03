1 dead, 2 injured in Arvada stabbing, police say, suspect at large

Michael Kuhlow, 33, is suspected of stabbing three family members Saturday night, killing one of them.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department (APD) is looking for a man suspected of stabbing three family members Saturday night, leaving one of them dead.

APD said it was reported at 7:43 p.m. in the 8400 block of Chase Street.

The suspect is Michael Kuhlow, 33, who APD said is related to the victims and lived with them. He's described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, and was wearing a gray or silver coat, blue jeans and a Yoda hat.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition, APD said, and the man died. The third victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Kuhlow left the scene, APD said, and is believed to still have the knife. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to call 911.

