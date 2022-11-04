Suspect at large after double shooting in Aurora

Police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 1324 Xanadu Street.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for the man who shot a man and woman at an apartment complex on Xanadu Street on Monday morning.

Police said that a man and woman were shot at an apartment complex located at 1324 Xanadu Street. The victims were both taken to a local hospitals for their injuries. Police said the man is in critical condition, they did not say what condition the woman is in.

APD said there will be a large police presence near the apartment complex as they canvas the area for the suspect.

Police said the suspect is described as a man in his 30's, around 5'8" in height, has dreadlocks, and was last seen wearing a yellow jacket.

APD says if you see someone that matches the description to call 911.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we get more information.

This is the second shooting APD is investigating Monday morning. Police said they were also investigating a double shooting that involved juveniles at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street.

Police have not found the suspect in connection to that shooting. APD did not say if these two shootings were related.

