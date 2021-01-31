Suspect at large after stabbing in Loveland

Loveland Police said Nicholas Mango, 33, is wanted for attempted murder.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department (LPD) is looking for a suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning.

According to a release from LPD, officers responded to the 300 block of Frederick Drive on a report of a stabbing at around 5:30 a.m.

When they arrived, LPD said, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries to his neck. He was taken to the hospital for surgery, and his condition has not been released.

LPD said there were several witnesses to the stabbing, and their investigation led them to 33-year-old Nicholas Mango.

Detectives want to arrest Mango on suspicion of the following charges, according to LPD:

Attempted 2nd-degree murder

1st-degree assault

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

The stabbing motive is not clear, LPD said, but they say the assault was not random and there is no immediate threat to the general public. Mango is still considered dangerous, police said.