Suspect wanted in Aurora tattoo shop shooting

Norberto "Robert" Flores was last seen in Lakewood and Denver and should be considered armed, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) on Friday it's looking for Norberto "Robert" Flores, 41, who is suspected of shooting two people at a tattoo shop last week.

Police described Flores as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 200 pounds, with tattoos on head, arms, hands and fingers. A tattoo on the left cheek says "Ready to Die." Police said Flores was last seen in Lakewood and Denver and also has family ties in San Antonio, Calif., and Miami.

Police responded to the shooting at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 21 at Harbour Lights Social Club, a tattoo shop on East Mississippi Avenue just east of Interstate 225.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims who had been shot. A spokesperson for APD said the victims had injuries that weren't life-threatening.

One victim was an employee at the tattoo shop, and the other victim was inside the shop when they were shot, according to police. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

The suspect is considered to be armed, Aurora Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

