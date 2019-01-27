DENVER — Denver police officers are on the lookout for a suspect believed to have broken into the state Capitol overnight into Sunday and damaged several busts therein.

According to the Denver Police Department, law enforcement found out about the break-in after a fire alarm call to the Denver Fire Department - despite there being no fire.

Police said it's unclear how the suspect broke in; no information about the suspect was made available as of this writing. No one is in custody for the vandalism at the Capitol.

This story is still developing and will be updated as soon as more information is made available.

