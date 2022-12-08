17-year-old suspect in fatal I-70 shooting charged as adult

Jameel James, 17, is charged in connection with the July 31 death of Kevin Piaskowski.

DENVER — The teen accused of fatally shooting a man driving on Interstate 70 earlier this year is being charged as an adult, the Denver District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said Jameel James, 17, is charged in connection with the July 31 death of Kevin Piaskowski, 31. James was arrested on Aug. 12 in Westminster. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, motor vehicle theft, violating a probation order for having a firearm, and possessing a firearm as a juvenile, prosecutors said.

The shooting happened July 31 in the area of westbound Interstate 70 and North Quebec Street. Dashcam video shows someone in a silver pickup truck fire shots into a vehicle in the next lane over, before the pickup crashes into the back of a semi.

The 35-second video was posted to Reddit by a witness and is part of the investigation, DPD said.

In the video, the pickup is tailing a Subaru Outback in the far left lane of I-70, next to the HOV lane. It then swerves into the far right lane to pass traffic, then swerves again into the center lane, next to the Outback.

Shots are heard on the video, just before the pickup crashes into the back of a semi, spins and is hit by another vehicle.

The driver of the Subaru, identified as Piaskowski, was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to DPD.

