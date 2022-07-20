16-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Brighton park

The victim, Josiah Gonzales, 17, was killed July 12 at Ken Mitchell Park.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 16-year-old suspect was charged Wednesday in the fatal shooting of another teen last week at a park in Brighton, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Josiah Gonzales, 17, was shot and killed July 12 at Ken Mitchell Park, at 889 Kinglet Ct. Witnesses reported hearing an argument between Gonzales and another person before hearing gunfire.

The DA's office identified the suspect as Jonah Graham, 16, and said he was charged with:

First-degree murder

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Josiah's mother, Ashley Huerta, said her son had just started working at Ace Hardware and dreamed of becoming a truck driver like his grandfather. He has two younger brothers.

"The worst pain that nobody ever wants to go through, burying their own kid," Huerta said. "He was so full of life. He had a life ahead of him."

She also said Josiah had been threatened in the past.

"I don’t know what the beef was," she said. "I don’t know. He just ignored it and said, 'They wasn’t going to do nothing mom. Don’t worry about it.'"

Graham was being held at the Prairie Vista Juvenile Detention Center in Brighton. His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4 in Adams County District Court.





