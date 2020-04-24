Suspect charged in fatal Denver shooting

Samuel Robinson is suspected of shooting another man in the back after an argument, according to Denver police.

DENVER — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that resulted from an argument between two men, according to a probable cause statement released Monday.

DPD arrested Samuel J.P. Robinson, 51, on suspicion of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a previous offender. He's being held in the Denver jail without bond.

He was charged this week with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, the Denver DA's office announced.

DPD responded to the shooting about 1 a.m. on April 24 in the area of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Chambers Road. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Arthur Robinson, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A witness told DPD investigators that the incident started as an argument between two men in a parking lot near an AutoZone at 4836 Chambers Road.

During the argument, one of the men got a handgun from a vehicle and fired it once while the other man was running away. The victim was hit in the back, and the assailant got into the vehicle and left the scene, according to the PC statement.

Robinson was arrested later Friday at his home, about a half-mile from the scene of the shooting.

