LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Numerous charges, including first-degree murder, have been filed against a man who's accused of killing a woman at a Lakewood motel earlier this month.

Asha Thompson was arrested in connection with the death of 32-year-old Brittany Guern.

Agents with the Lakewood Police Department responded to the Blue Sky Motel on West Colfax Avenue on a report of a shooting at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. Guern was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and died from her injuries, LPD said.

RELATED: Police seek person of interest in Lakewood motel shooting that left a woman dead

Thompson, also known as “Ace”, was arrested a few days after the shooting after investigators received a tip that he was at the Big Bunny Motel, located at 6218 W. Colfax Ave., which is across the street from the Blue Sky Motel.

Authorities have identified one of the four suspects sought in the Lakewood motel shooting as 32-year-old Asha Thompson.

Lakewood Police Department

He's charged with the following:

First-degree murder after deliberation

Aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim

Menacing

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

He is being held without bond at the Jefferson County jail and is due back in court on Nov. 4.

LPD also said last week that they were looking for another person of interest in the case. Kennie Sutton, 35, is considered armed and dangerous, and LPD said he should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Courtesy Lakewood Police

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Lakewood Police tip line at 303-763-6800. You can remain anonymous.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS