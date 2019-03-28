ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man who has already been convicted of murdering a transient in Denver has again been found guilty of killing another man, this time in Englewood, according to the District Attorney's office.

Mikhail Anthony Purpera, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday in the death of Patrick Murphy, 33.

According to the release, Purpera had lived in Louisiana where he was wanted for attempted murder for a shooting that occurred there. He fled the state in August 2016 and ended up in Colorado.

On Nov. 5, 2016, Wayland Busby, 54, was found dead in a tent he was living in along the South Platte River in Denver, according to the release. Busby had been shot.

About a week later, on Nov. 12, Murphy's family reported him missing.

That same day, Purpera was arrested by Englewood police on suspicion of shoplifting, the release says.

When he was arrested, Purpera had a .40 caliber handgun that police said they were able to link to the shooting of Busby and to casings that were left behind from the shooting in Louisiana.

Police said Purpera also had a health care card and cell phone that belonged to Murphy.

During their investigation, police said a witness claimed Purpera had said that he also killed a man near a pond near South Broadway and U.S. 285 in Englewood. The release said Purpera told witnesses that he killed Busby to steal marijuana from him, then killed another person a week later because he was "getting a rush off it."

Police searched the area of the frozen pond but did not find a body.

In February 2017, that pond was drained. A passerby noticed a body and reported it to police.

The body was later identified as Murphy. Purpera was charged with Murphy's murder in May 2017.

A Denver jury convicted Purpera of first-degree felony murder in the death of Busby in August 2018. Purpera was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for that murder.

On Thursday, an Arapahoe County jury convicted Purpera of first-degree felony murder; first-degree murder extreme indifference; aggravated robbery; possession of a weapon by a previous offender; possession of a controlled substance; obstructing a police officer; resisting arrest and theft for the murder of Murphy.

He will be sentenced for that case on April 23. The statutorily mandated sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

