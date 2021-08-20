Suspect in custody after fatal Denver shooting

The victim was shot late Thursday on West Harvard Avenue in southwest Denver.

DENVER — A man is in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday evening in Denver's College View South Platte neighborhood, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The agency first said in a tweet just before 10 p.m. Thursday that officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Harvard Avenue and located one victim. That's a few blocks east of the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Harvard Avenue in southwest Denver.

That victim, an adult man, was later pronounced, DPD said. An adult man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, but no other information has been released.

UPDATE: The adult male victim in this incident has been pronounced deceased. The suspect, also an adult male, has been taken into custody. Investigation ongoing. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 20, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

