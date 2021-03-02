95-year-old man in custody after shooting at Lafayette assisted living center

The victim, a staff member in his 40s, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

LAFAYETTE, Colorado — A 95-year-old man is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning at an assisted living center in Lafayette, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

Officers responded to the Legacy Assisted Living Facility at 255 Waneka Pkwy at about 7:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. That is across the street from the Flatirons Community Church near the intersection of South Boulder Road and South Public Road.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound, according to LPD. They said the suspect fired one shot at the victim.

The shooting took place in the front lobby area and the suspect was later located in his bedroom at the assisted living facility and taken into custody, according to police.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said he is not a resident of the facility but worked there.

Unclear of a motive at this point. Lafayette Police could not confirm whether guns are allowed in The Legacy. That’s being investigated. No other staff members were threatened before police arrived. #9News. pic.twitter.com/lt5Zm7Ko5h — Jon Glasgow (@Glasgow_Reports) February 3, 2021

The motive for the shooting is unclear and police would not confirm whether guns are allowed inside the facility.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.