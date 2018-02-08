ARAPAHOE COUNTY — A suspect in an Arapahoe County shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured was found dead inside an apartment in Denver late Thursday night, county officials said.

Anthony “Angel” Darby, 28, was on the run for most of Thursday after an 8:30 a.m. shooting, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in the shooting at 1100 South Clinton Street, the Sheriff's Office said in a Tweet. Darby was the prime suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

A photo of the actual vehicle that may be associated with the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman Thursday morning in Arapahoe County.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said the shooting was related to a domestic dispute that happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday at the same home on South Clinton Street In the earlier incident, two people in the home suffered minor injuries during an assault.

The attacker, who was known to at least one person inside the residence, fled before deputies arrived. Investigators were actively attempting to locate him when they were dispatched back to the home.

Around eight hours after the alert was sent out about Darby, his vehicle was found in an unidentified apartment complex near Yosemite and Interstate 225 in Denver, the Sheriff's Office said.

As a tactical team moved in and prepared to approach the vehicle, Darby suddenly appeared and spotted law enforcement. He fled to a nearby apartment, authorities said.

Law enforcement then surrounded the apartment and entered it about 6 p.m. The Sheriff's Office said they found Darby dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was in the apartment while law enforcement was there.

