WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man is dead after a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon involving two law enforcement officers that led to shots being fired in Weld County.

According to a release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement agencies were notified of a vehicle that was associated with a homicide and armed bank robbery out of Illinois that was traveling on Highway 14. A state trooper and an Ault police officer spotted the vehicle near Highway 14 and Weld County Road 49.

The trooper and the officer gave chase, the release said, and speeds reached over 100 miles per hour. The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed near the intersection of Weld County Road 92 and Highway 85.

The sheriff's office said shots were fired, but it is not clear who fired them. The trooper and the officer held the scene until the Weld County Regional SWAT Team got there. Neither the trooper nor the officer was injured.

SWAT team members went over to the vehicle and found a dead suspect next to it, the release said. That man has not been identified.

Highway 85 was closed in both directions during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. People who submit crimes through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

