Denver Police ID suspect in crash that injured officer, civilian

Police asked for assistance in finding Joshua Johnny Esquibel, who is suspected in the incident July 13 at West Alameda Avenue and South Zenobia Street.

DENVER — Denver Police asked for the public's help on Monday in finding the suspect in an incident last month in which an officer and a civilian police employee were injured.

Joshua Johnny Esquibel, 29, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, stemming from a July 13 incident at West Alameda Avenue and South Zenobia Street, just east of the Belmar area in Lakewood, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Officers were investigating a minor crash in that area. The driver who caused the crash was found passed out in his vehicle, which was determined to be stolen, DPD said.

When officers made contact with the man, he drove away, hitting an officer and a civilian report-taker, who were both taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information on Esquibel's whereabouts can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

