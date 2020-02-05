Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Denver

The shooting happened Friday night near West Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

DENVER — A suspect died at a hospital after an officer-involved shooting Friday night, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD said the shooting happened in the 3200 block of West Colfax Avenue, which is near the intersection of Colfax and Federal Boulevard.

None of the officers involved were injured, DPD said in a tweet.

The male suspect was taken to a hospital in "grave" condition after the shooting. In an update Saturday morning, DPD said the suspect had died.

The incident started when officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically, according to Joseph Montoya, DPD division chief of investigations. After officers spoke to one of the passengers in the vehicle, the driver fled, Montoya said.

DPD's helicopter, which Montoya said was already in the area, found the vehicle in a parking lot and officers went to its location.

When officers got to the car, one of the occupants took off running, Montoya said. While officers were chasing the suspect on foot, an officer fired his weapon, hitting the occupant, he said.

Montoya was not able to say whether the suspect shot at officers or had a weapon.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the suspect's name. The identifies of the officers involved also have not been released.