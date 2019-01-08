DENVER — A suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an exchange of gunfire with officers late Wednesday night, according to a tweet from Denver police.

Several people living in the 1000 block of 25th Street called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that the man was "checking doors".

"We don't believe the person lived in the area," said Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas. "So they weren't trying to gain entry into their home so we're not sure exactly what the person was doing in this area."

The first officer on scene found a man in the area who fit the description of the suspect, according to Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas.

When the officer tried to make contact with the suspect, the suspect ran, then turned and fired a handgun at the officer, Thomas said. The officer returned fire and continued chasing the suspect. Police believe about six shots were fired between the officer and the suspect.

The chase ended near 26th and Curtis streets where, according to Thomas, the suspect was injured. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were hurt.

