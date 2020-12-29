Suspect dies after high-speed chase ends in fields, creek bed

The suspect was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant when contacted by officers late Monday, according to Holyoke Police.

HOLYOKE, Colo. — A suspect who lead officers on a high-speed chase in eastern Colorado died after the suspect's car became stuck in a snow-covered creek bed and gunshots were heard from the vehicle, a release from the Holyoke Police Department (HPD) says.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, officers from HPD attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle near South Sherman Avenue and Phillips County Road 20. The suspect was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant, according to HPD.

When approached, the driver immediately fled from officers at a high rate of speed on County Road 20, HPD said.

Officers and a deputy with the Phillips County Sheriff's Office pursued the suspect, who began traveling through open fields, HPD said. The suspect eventually ended up getting stuck in a snow-filled creek bed between County Road 37 and County Road 35, south of County Road 22.

As officers approached the vehicle, several gunshots were fired, according to HPD.

Officers rendered aid to the suspect, who was later pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect's name is not being released until next of kin can be notified.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said no comments will be made. Details of the incident will be released after the completion of a thorough investigation.