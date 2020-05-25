Suspect dies while being apprehended by Colorado Springs police officer

A deadly force investigation is underway after a suspect died Sunday while being subdued by Colorado Springs police officers.
In a press briefing Sunday, Lieutenant Sokolik with CSPD said the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be investigating a fatal incident involving five officers.
The sheriff's office said a suspect died while being subdued after an altercation between two neighbors. Police were called to the 2700 block of Ash Grove Street just before 10 a.m. when one person brandished a knife.
