Suspect dies while being apprehended by Colorado Springs police officer

The sheriff's office said a suspect died while being subdued after an altercation between two neighbors.

A deadly force investigation is underway after a suspect died Sunday while being subdued by Colorado Springs police officers.

In a press briefing Sunday, Lieutenant Sokolik with CSPD said the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be investigating a fatal incident involving five officers.

The sheriff's office said a suspect died while being subdued after an altercation between two neighbors. Police were called to the 2700 block of Ash Grove Street just before 10 a.m. when one person brandished a knife.

