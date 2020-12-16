Suspect in fatal Auraria campus stabbing believed to be in Houston

The stabbing happened on Sept. 8 at the St. Elizabeth’s Church on the Auraria Campus at about 11:45 a.m., according to police.

DENVER — Investigators are still searching for Gregory Stapleton Jr., who is wanted for the September stabbing death of Richard Ford III.

The Denver Police Department said Wednesday that investigators believe Stapleton, 37, might be hiding out in the Houston area.

Stapleton faces a charge of first-degree murder.

The stabbing happened on Sept. 8 at the St. Elizabeth’s Church on the Auraria Campus at about 11:45 a.m., according to police.

Stapleton and Ford, 36, were involved in a physical altercation while the two were in the lunch line at the church before the stabbing, police said.

Ford was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Police said Stapleton is known to be transient. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Neither Stapleton nor Ford is associated with the Auraria campus.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

