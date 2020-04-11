Suspect fatally shot by Colorado Springs officer following road rage incident

No officers were injured in the shooting which happened outside Gate 2 of Fort Carson.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect in a road rage incident was shot and killed by officers in Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Just before 5 a.m., an officer with CSPD saw two vehicles pull into the parking lot of the Safeway on South Academy Boulevard. That officer observed what appeared to be a verbal altercation, after which one of the vehicles left the parking lot.

The officer contacted the person in the vehicle that remained in the parking lot. That person said they were the victim of a road rage incident which involved a gun, CSPD said

The officer put out an alert for other units to be on the lookout for the suspect's vehicle. It was located a short time later on Highway 115. When the suspect exited the highway he or she came to a dead end outside of Fort Carson's Gate 2, according to CSPD.

Officers pulled in behind the suspect, who exited the vehicle armed with a firearm, the tweet from CSPD says.

CSPD did not say if the suspect fired the weapon but said at least one shot was fired by the two responding officers. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. No officers injured.

Under Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's will handle the shooting investigation.