Denver Police looking for person who was firing a weapon late Sunday

The incident happened in the 3700 block of N. Josephine St., north of City Park.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) issued a shelter-in-place order late Sunday after receiving a report of a person firing a gun.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of N. Josephine St., north of City Park, according to police.

DPD said the ShotSpotter system detected at least one gunshot and officers saw a person leave the area in a vehicle.

That vehicle crashed in the 3300 block of Columbine Street and he ran, DPD said.

They are now searching a two-block area for the "person of interest", police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

