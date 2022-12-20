Suspect in Greeley homicide found incompetent to proceed

Marcos Vallejos, 24, is accused of killing 22-year-old Angelica "Angie" Vega as she worked a closing shift at NoCo Nutrition on Aug. 26.

GREELEY, Colo. — The man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman as she worked a closing shift at her family's juice store in Greeley in August is currently incompetent to proceed with the court case against him, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Marcos Vallejos, 24, is accused of killing 22-year-old Angelica "Angie" Vega after customers left NoCo Nutrition on Aug. 26.

At a formal advisement Aug. 31, Vallejos sharply shook his head "no" after Judge Marcello Kopcow asked if he understood the charges against him. Vallejos' lawyers said they would explain it to him later.

They also asked the judge for more time before the next hearing to evaluate their client.

"We'd like about three months. We think we need about that much time to investigate the severity and the nature of the mental illness issues at play," Vallejos' public defender told the judge during the hearing.

In an order Tuesday, a judge wrote that Vallejos is incompetent to proceed, and ordered that he be moved to the custody of the Colorado Department of Human Services for treatment aimed at restoring competency.

After an initial review, the department is required to provide the court with status updates every 91 days.

Vallejos' next court appearance is set for March 23.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.