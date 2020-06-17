Denver police need help finding man who exposed himself, groped woman

The suspect was driving a vehicle with dark tinted windows and had a license plate ending in 623.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver Police are asking for help finding a suspect who is accused of exposing himself to a woman and groping her.

The incident happened near South Franklin Street and East Mexico Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the suspect was driving the vehicle pictured below which had dark tinted windows and a license plate ending in 623.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

