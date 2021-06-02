Man who was suspected of pointing gun at Aurora officer arrested in Denver

The suspect fled from Aurora officers and was taken into custody hours later with an accomplice after a barricade situation in Denver, authorities said.

DENVER — Denver Police took a man into custody Saturday morning who was suspected of pointing a gun at an Aurora officer hours earlier, according to the police departments.

The incident started about 12:30 a.m. Saturday when Aurora Police Department (APD) officers responded to a fight in the 2200 block of South Kittredge Way, APD said. An officer attempted to stop a man who they believed was involved, and the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer, APD said.

The man then got into a vehicle and fled the scene, according to APD.

Officers were able to track the suspect and a woman who APD said was an accomplice to a house in the 5300 block of Truckee Street in Denver, APD said.

The Denver Police Department attempted to take the suspect into custody just before 6 a.m., but he refused to come out of the house, a DPD spokesperson said. The barricade situation was resolved peacefully about 7:15 a.m. when the suspect and the accomplice were arrested, DPD said.

APD identified the main suspect as Gregory Shaqueel Banks, 26, and the accomplice as Cydnee Johnson, 23.

They were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault, menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and vehicle eluding, APD said.