The area of 26th and Curtis streets in Denver is closed while Denver Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

Police say they received a call around 11:30 p.m. about a person who was "checking doors" in the 1000 block of 25th Street.

According to Division Chief Ron Thomas, the first officer on scene found a man in the area who fit the description of the suspect. When the officer tried to make contact with the suspect, the suspect ran, then turned and fired a handgun at the officer. The officer returned fire and continued chasing the suspect. Police believe around six shots were fired between the officer and the suspect.

The chase ended near 26th and Curtis streets where, according to Thomas, the suspect was "injured at that location." The officer was not hurt.

Police say the handgun was found at the scene and there is no danger to the community.

According to Thomas, the suspect is known to them and police are not sure why he was in the neighborhood. They do not believe he lives in the area.