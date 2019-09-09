JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Jefferson County sheriff’s investigators have identified a now-deceased suspect in the 1981 murder of an 18-year-old woman whose body was discovered by picnickers in Genesee Park – the latest case apparently solved through cutting-edge DNA work.

Jeannie Marie Moore disappeared after leaving home to work at a gas station in the 1300 block of Wadsworth Boulevard. Her body was discovered five days later, on Aug. 30, 1981, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Five days later, Moore's body was found by picnickers in Genesee Park south of Interstate 70, according to CBI.

An autopsy showed that she died from blows to the head.

RELATED: 'It's closure for me and my family but raises new questions': Bones of girl missing for 34 years found in Weld County

Jefferson County sheriff’s officials have not publicly identified the suspect and have scheduled a press conference for Tuesday morning.

She died from blows to the head.

However, Mitch Morrissey, the former Denver District Attorney whose company works to solve cold cases through the use of DNA technology, confirmed to 9Wants to Know that the suspect in the case is dead.

Morrissey also confirmed that the suspect was identified through the use of so-called “genetic genealogy,” an emerging forensics field that has helped solve dozens of cases across the country the past 18 months, including at least one other in Colorado.

Morrissey, whose company United Data Connect worked the case in partnership with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers, did not disclose the suspect’s identity.

Here’s how genetic genealogy works: Investigators take DNA left at a crime scene and compare it to profiles available on an open-source DNA database, hoping to find relatives.

If investigators can identify relatives, they then build a family tree that can lead them back to potential suspects. Usually, a follow-up DNA test is performed, often by following a suspect and surreptitiously picking up something that’s been discarded, such as a soda can or a piece of plastic silverware.

In rare cases, authorities can exhume the body of a suspect to obtain a DNA sample, although it’s not known how the connection was made in this case.

Sites like Ancestry and 23 and Me prohibit law enforcement from utilizing DNA profiles uploaded to them. Other sites, like GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA, allow it.

This type of technology gained widespread attention after it was used to identify a suspect in 13 murders in the 1970s and ‘80s attributed to the so-called Golden State Killer.

It has also led to two arrests in Colorado – one for a murder here, one in a California case.

In June, a 58-year-old Thornton man was arrested after investigators using genetic genealogy identified him as a suspect in the March 17, 1987, slaying of Darlene Krashoc, an active duty soldier who was stationed at Fort Carson.

Krashoc’s body was found behind a restaurant in Colorado Springs by officers who were on routine patrol. The night before the 20-year-old’s death, the department said she went to a club called Shuffles with fellow members of her unit. The coroner determined she had been strangled, and her body had been hidden behind the restaurant.

It was reopened for additional laboratory testing in 2004 and 2011, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department. That’s when investigators found an unknown DNA profile on several pieces of equipment. Police believed it belonged to a man.

Whyte now faces charges for first-degree murder.

In February, El Paso County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man now known as James Alan Neal at his home in Monument as a suspect in the July 6, 1973, rape and murder of 11-year-old Linda Ann O’Keefe in Newport Beach, Calif.

RELATED: How a relative's at-home DNA test led the hunt for a California killer to a quiet Colorado street

Neal – who was born James Albert Layton Jr. – faces multiple charges in the girl’s killing and in two other sexual assaults on children in California that occurred in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

RELATED: Timeline: Before 2019 arrest for a decades-old murder, James Neal had a different name and a criminal history

Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS