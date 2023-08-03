Suspect identified in 2007 double homicide

Alejandro Garcia-Loya is wanted in connection with the deaths of Juan Ayala-Medina and Ignacio Zamudio-Estrada.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — A warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a 2007 double homicide in Aurora, prosecutors said.

Alejandro Garcia-Loya, 35, is wanted in connection with the deaths of Juan Ayala-Medina and Ignacio Zamudio-Estrada. The two were found dead in their apartment on South Jasper Circle in Aurora on July 16, 2007.

Prosecutors said the suspect and the victims were roommates. Investigators believe Garcia-Loya fled to another country after the murders. This week, a warrant was issued for his arrest on two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said he has not yet been found.

Prosecutors said shortly after the deaths that Aurora Police collected several pieces of evidence from the apartment. The items were sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for DNA testing. Fingerprints were also collected from Garcia-Loya's bedroom, but no matches were found, prosecutors said.

Several years later, the Department of Homeland Security found a match for the prints collected in 2007. The fingerprints in the DHS system for Garcia-Loya matched the prints collected from the homicide scene, prosecutors said.

Police reviewed the evidence, and in April, identified Garcia-Loya as the suspect, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.