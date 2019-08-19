ARVADA, Colo. — A suspect has been identified in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead in Arvada, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Just before 3 a.m. Monday, CBI said a Medina Alert issued in connection with the deadly crash had been canceled and noted that the suspect had been identified. No other information was provided.

The bicyclist was struck by an SUV on Indiana Street between W 77th and W 80th Avenues. around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The SUV left the scene, according to CSP.

According to the original Medina Alert, the vehicle was a 2014-2016 Toyota Highlander that should have damage to its grill and front bumper.

A Medina Alert is part of a program that went into effect in 2014. It’s named after 21-year-old valet driver Jose Medina, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

