Suspect named in LoDo shooting that injured 5

Keanna Rosenburgh is wanted for the shooting on Market Street last weekend.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) asking for the public's help Thursday in finding a suspect in a shooting in Lower Downtown last weekend that injured five people.

DPD said Thursday that the suspect in the Sept. 16 shooting has been identified as Keanna Rosenburgh. Police said she has a warrant for her for arrest for eight counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree — five counts for the people who were hit by gunfire and three counts for the uninjured victims who were in the area when the shots were fired.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Market Street late Saturday night. Police said their investigation found that a woman was denied entry to a bar because of issues with her ID. She began walking away but quickly returned to have another conversation with security staff, police said.

As she walked away a second time, police said, she pulled out a gun and fired it in the direction of the club multiple times, injuring the five victims. Police said they believed the five victims were not the intended targets.

The incident happened outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, according to dispatch audio.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

