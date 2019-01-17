AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said is a person of interest in at least six armed robberies where he violently attacked women as they were exiting their vehicles, according to a Facebook post by the department.

All of the attacks happened along the East Colfax Avenue corridor, the post says.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a thin build and a mole near the right side of his nose.

Police said the suspect is known to carry around a backpack and, in several of the robberies, brandished a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective D. Clark at 303-739-6037. Tipsters with information about the case can also contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720 -913-STOP (7867)

